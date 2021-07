The Bitcoin market initially tried to rally during the trading session on Tuesday, but then broke down again as we continue to see bearish pressure in this market. The Bitcoin market is one that continues to see a real lack of momentum to the upside, especially as we have seen a lot of volume disappear from the marketplace. The $30,000 level underneath should continue to be important, but if we were to break down below that level it would obviously show a complete breakdown of support, and if that is going to be the case, it should open up fresh selling.