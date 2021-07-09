Cancel
Air quality warning issued for Northeastern Minnesota

By Editorials
pinejournal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResidents of Northeastern Minnesota may want to adjust their plans this weekend, as the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an air quality alert, beginning at 6 a.m. Saturday and running until 6 a.m. Monday. During this time, smoke from Canadian wildfires burning in Ontario and Manitoba is expected to...

