Swing for Lawes Golf Tournament held July 13 at Joseph M. Bartholomew Golf Course (sponsored)

Highly regarded local entrepreneur Mark Lawes announces Swing for Lawes Golf Tournament fundraising event for his run in the New Orleans City Council District D election. Registration is still open for this exciting fundraising event presented by the Committee to Elect Mark “Johari” Lawes and will feature musical performances, giveaways, and grand prizes for the runner-ups and winners of the golf tournament. The event will be held on the greens of the beautiful Joseph M. Bartholomew Sr. Golf Course, in historic Pontchartrain Park for a day filled with fun, food and your favorite adult beverages, as participants discuss our quality of life and the future of District D.