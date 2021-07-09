Cancel
Ruidoso Downs Early Entries, Friday July 16th, 2021

By The Associated Press
midfloridanewspapers.com
 7 days ago

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 2Grs Streaker Daddy (L), 124A. Marquez5-6-xJuan Gonzalez. 5On Da Edge (L), 124J. Enrique-Ortiz1-3-xMichael Joiner. 7Babysharksharkshark (L), 124A. Hernandez9-2-9Wesley Giles. 8Smittin (L), 124J. Belloc, Jr.7-1-5Jason Driver. 9Big Crush Bb (M), 124N. Garcia, Jr.1-3-xSeth Ferguson. 10Breakin the Rulz (L), 124L. Flores-Garcia5-x-xEric Valenzuela. 2nd-$6,000, Trial, 2-Year-Olds , Four...

www.midfloridanewspapers.com

Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Assiniboia Downs Results Wednesday July 14th, 2021

6th-$11,746, Allowance Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile, Dirt, Cloudy. Fractional/Final Time: 25.200, 50.400, 1:15.800, 1:29.200, 00.000, 1:43.200. Scratched: Shades of Victory. HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds. Mr. Benz124654-½4-1½3-23-2½1-nkJ. Carreno3.703.002.600.85. Gooch Express124333-13-2½1-hd1-hd2-¾A. Whitehall3.502.902.90. Cabin John124421-21-2½2-½2-13-hdL. Nelson4.107.95. Courageous124112-hd2-hd4-½4-½4-4N. Stephenson6.95. Hoochiecoochie Sam12256665-1½5-½5-3¼S. Chickeness10.45. Bombillaelgato124245-½5-hd666R. Mangalee7.60. $0.2 Pick 3 (8-3-4/7) 3 Correct Paid $53.30. $0.2...
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

Grande Prairie Entries, Saturday July 17th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 2Timbers Express , 126L. Bugeaud4-3-5Brant Laczo5/1. 3Northforkhigh , 126L. Allen6-2-4Buckey Stockwell5/2. 4Yes Im First , 126J. Rocha3-4-xLaurie Ferguson2/1. 5Sparks in the Night , 126J. Botellox-x-xWesley Oulton3/1. 2nd-$4,000, Trial, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Three and One Half Furlongs. PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Shamoura , 126F....
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Entries Thistledown

1st_$10,700, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up F&M, 1mi. 2nd_$11,100, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up F&M, 5½f. 3rd_$10,700, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 5½f. 4th_$27,000, alc, 3YO up (NW2 X), 6f. Last Drop of Wine119Obiwan123. Totellyouthetruth119Strategic Ekati119. Magical Express119Cumber119. 5th_$33,300, alc, 3YO up (NW2 L), 6f. I'mma Natural117You're My Boy Blue115. Ma Moos Warrior115Classic...
Theater & Dancemidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Entries Colonial Downs

1st_$30,000, cl $16,000-$16,000, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi. 2nd_$50,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 5f. 3rd_$100,000, stk, 3YO up F&M, 1mi. 4th_$100,000, stk, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi. 5th_$100,000, stk, 3YO up, 5½f. Meadow Stable Stakes. Distant Thunder122War Tocsin122. Gale Winds118Grateful Bred122. Elusive Mischief124Hypothesis126. Great Camanoe122So Street124. Sky Magician122Sky's Not Falling118. Flank...
Hobbiesmidfloridanewspapers.com

Pimlico Entries, Saturday

1st_$25,000, cl $16,000-$12,500, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi. 2nd_$34,500, , 3YO up, 1 1/16mi. 3rd_$31,500, mdn cl $25,000-$20,000, 2YO, 5f. 4th_$39,000, wvr mdn cl, 3, 4 & 5YO F&M, 5f. 5th_$52,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi. Clubman123Apostle123. McCain126a-Halite126. Closer Look123a-Thundershook126. McElmore Avenue123My Friends Beer116. a-Coupled. 6th_$46,000, mdn spl wt,...
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Canterbury Park Results Wednesday July 14th, 2021

10th-$28,000, Stakes, 3-Year-Olds , Four Furlongs, Dirt, Showery. Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:97.790. Winner: BR G, 3, by Apollitical Jess-Paint Or More. HorseWgtPPStrt1/4StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds. Jess Rocket Man125321-hd1-11-1¼E. Escobedo2.802.102.100.40. Change N Gears125665-½3-½2-hdL. Valenzuela3.002.603.10. Living in the Past125454-½2-hd3-1¾D. Pinon6.6030.80. Furiousity125132-½4-½4-½B. Packer24.00. Western Reserve125243-hd5-15-¾L. Martinez6.30. Corona White Socks12551666N. Goodwin11.30. $0.5 Pick...
MotorsportsDaily Gate City

Elston, Reu, Becerra on top of standings at LCS

DONNELLSON — Local drivers lead the point standings at Lee County Speedway. Keokuk’s Tommy Elston sits in first in the IMCA Late Model division with 233 points. He has one feature win and six top-five finishes in six events. Elston leads Mark Burgtorf by four points. Burgtorf also has one...
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

Delta Downs Results Thursday July 15th, 2021

4th-$25,000, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up , , Dirt, Cloudy. Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 4:74.920. Midnight Biscuit126511-½1-hd1-2¼G. Ortiz7.604.203.202.80. Getting Some of That126464-½3-12-1¼R. Leblanc9.406.009.90. Lolas Lil Ed1282375-hd3-½E. Gonzalez5.008.00. Our Hot Topic128142-12-34-½R. Cabrera6.00. Heza Streakin Cash128675-½6-15-hdU. Luna1.60. Patriot Mountain126756-hd76-2½P. Ramirez4.50. Waylons Lil Shooter128323-hd4-17J. Garcia, Jr.24.20. $0.5 Pick 3 (1-7-5) 3...
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

Presque Isle Downs Entries, Monday

1st_$30,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO up F&M, 1mi. 2nd_$13,000, cl $5,000-$5,000, 3YO up, 5½f. 3rd_$30,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO up, 1mi. 4th_$12,000, mdn cl $7,500-$7,500, 3YO up, 1mi. 5th_$100,000, stk, 3YO F, 6½f. Malvern Rose Stakes. Rookery117Maldives Model117. Just One Time117Tipsy Chatter117. La Reina Del Norte117Jenna's Lil Agnes120. Tactical Pajamas120.
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Belmont Park Results Sunday July 4th, 2021

8th-$96,000, Allowance Optional Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs, Inner Turf, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 23.110, 45.090, 58.970, 00.000, 00.000, 1:10.070. Scratched: Holiday Stone, Yodel E. A. Who, The Connector. HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds. Fiya122411-1½1-11-11-hdL. Saez4.103.302.201.05. Pulsate122233-½3-½2-22-2¼J. Ortiz5.502.807.60. Maxwell Esquire12414554-2½3-4I. Ortiz, Jr.2.102.10. Battle Station124522-½2-½3-hd4-6¼J. Velazquez5.80. Reux122354-24-1½55M. Franco6.70. $1 Pick 3 (3-4-4) 3 Correct...
Los Alamitos, CAmidfloridanewspapers.com

Los Alamitos Early Entries, Saturday July 17th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 2Nutty Sierra (L), 121E. Rojas Fernandez3-1-1Jesus Nunez. 3Chief Eagle Eye (L), 121E. Payeras3-2-4Sergio Morfin. 4Battling Gervinho (L), 121C. Figueroa4-5-1Roman Figueroa. 5According to Plan (L), 121J. Sanchez6-2-4Adriana Vallejo. 6Hoss Cartwright (L), 121W. Barnett2-3-5Angela Aquino. 7Time N Money (L), 111R. Ramirez5-2-1Jorge Farias. 8Neah Bay (L), 121F. Orduna-Rojas2-2-5Brian...
Hobbiesmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Entries Woodbine

1st_$101,200, alc, 3YO up F&M (NW1$ X), 6½f. 2nd_$36,900, cl $20,000-$19,000, 3YO up F&M, 1 1/16mi. 3rd_$100,000, stk, 3YO up F&M, 6f. 4th_$26,500, cl $10,000-$9,500, 3YO up F&M, 6½f. Silent Mamba120Go Gigi Go Gigi Go123. Valley Girl123Enhanced Finance113. Rolling Sloan121Cefalo123. Leave It With Me120Anita Grigio123. I Am I Said123Tara Dawn121.
Hobbiesmidfloridanewspapers.com

Monmouth Park Results Friday July 16th, 2021

1st-$47,500, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds Fillies, Five and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 22.370, 46.090, 58.790, 00.000, 00.000, 1:05.280. Winner: CH F, 2, by First Samurai-Casino Transaction. Scratched: Jumeirah. HorseWgtPPStrt1/43/8StrchFinJockeyOdds. Wand of Power117552-½2-1½1-1½1-1¼I. Castillo3.50. Miss Yum Yum117143-½3-hd3-32-4P. Lopez3.20. Classical Romance117211-½1-hd2-hd3-nkG. Corrales3.60. Opening Night117465-2½5-44-14-4¾N. Juarez1.80. Lady Mosler117336665-2½J. Ferrer6.10. I...
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Monmouth Park Early Entries, Sunday July 18th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Fighting Heart (L), 118M. Almeida3-6-xRafael Schistl. 5Urban Warrior (L), 118H. Diaz, Jr.3-4-2Rafael Schistl. 6Two Steppin Kluki (L), 118F. Peterson8-6-3John Pimental. 7Trump This (L), 123I. Castillo9-x-xJohn Stephens. 8Inappropriate (L), 123T. Mejia3-7-8Clarence King. 2nd-$57,500, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds , Five and One Half Furlongs. PPHorse (Med Code),...
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Sam Houston Race Park-8-Add

8th_$20,500, , 3YO up, 2½f, cloudy. Off 10:12. Time 1:32.60. Fast. Also Ran_Howling Good Time, Nanyehi, Tf a Special Runaway, Flirt Wagon, Corona Sinn Fein, Carson City Train, Blue Duck La Jolla. dh_Nanyehi, Tf a Special Runaway (5). $1 Pick 3 (10-8-3) 3 Correct Paid $1,142.60. $1 Daily Double (8-3) paid $90.60. $1 Exacta (3-4) paid $59.60. $0.1 Superfecta (3-4-9-1) paid $333.69. $0.5 Trifecta (3-4-9) paid $311.80.
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Belterra Park-3-Add

3rd_$8,200, cl, 3YO up, 6f, clear. Off 1:38. Time 1:12.11. Fast. Scratched_Limehousegas. Also Ran_Old Timer's Day, Coworker, Danzo. $0.5 Pick 3 (1-6-7) 3 Correct Paid $90.50. $1 Exacta (7-1) paid $80.10. $0.1 Superfecta (7-1-4-6) paid $97.22. $0.5 Trifecta (7-1-4) paid $156.50. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
Baseballmidfloridanewspapers.com

Blue Streaks strike again

SEBRING — The Sebring Blue Streaks have a fourth shot to claim a World Series title. The All-Star AAA Division 1 team won the Florida Dixie Youth Baseball State Championship Tuesday morning with an 11-7 win over Spring Hill National. It’s the program’s second consecutive championship and the fourth overall....
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Delta Downs-4-Add

4th_$25,000, alc, 3YO up, , cloudy. Off 4:16. Time 4:74.92. Fast. Also Ran_Our Hot Topic, Heza Streakin Cash, Patriot Mountain, Waylons Lil Shooter. $0.5 Pick 3 (1-7-5) 3 Correct Paid $97.05. $1 Daily Double (7-5) paid $42.50. $1 Exacta (5-4) paid $40.70. $0.1 Superfecta (5-4-2-1) paid $84.47. $0.5 Trifecta (5-4-2) paid $104.85.
GolfStorm Lake Times

Nineteen-person Shootout top five

These were the top five finishers in the 19-person Shootout at BVU Golf Course at Lake Creek on Sunday. Pictured from left to right are Jim Jorgensen (fifth place), Ben Dvergsten (fourth place), Matt Adams (second place), Aaron Clausen (first place) and Steve Berg (third place).

