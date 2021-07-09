Ruidoso Downs Early Entries, Friday July 16th, 2021
PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 2Grs Streaker Daddy (L), 124A. Marquez5-6-xJuan Gonzalez. 5On Da Edge (L), 124J. Enrique-Ortiz1-3-xMichael Joiner. 7Babysharksharkshark (L), 124A. Hernandez9-2-9Wesley Giles. 8Smittin (L), 124J. Belloc, Jr.7-1-5Jason Driver. 9Big Crush Bb (M), 124N. Garcia, Jr.1-3-xSeth Ferguson. 10Breakin the Rulz (L), 124L. Flores-Garcia5-x-xEric Valenzuela. 2nd-$6,000, Trial, 2-Year-Olds , Four...www.midfloridanewspapers.com
