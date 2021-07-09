12 Hidden Beach Gems Along the Jersey Shore
1. Avon-by-the-Sea Just north of busy Belmar, Avon-by-the-Sea is a favorite among local families. This beach has it all: soft, white sand, fewer crowds, lifeguards, and clean bathrooms. Free street parking is plentiful along Ocean Avenue, making this slice of paradise worth the drive. If you're hungry, grab a bite at the landmark Avon Pavilion. Located right on the beach, you can enjoy breakfast, lunch, or dinner while gazing out onto the Atlantic Ocean. The beach is cash-only, and daily wristbands are $12. Kids under 11 are FREE.mommypoppins.com
Comments / 0