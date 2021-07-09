Cancel
The end of ‘the end of inflation’

By The Grumpy Economist
Concerns about inflation began to look much more prescient when the price index for personal consumption expenditures this past April was up 3.6 percent year over year, the biggest such jump since 2008. Core PCE (the same index, but without food or energy prices factored in) for the month rose 3.1 percent, a leap the likes of which we haven’t seen since the early 1990s. Fed officials have assured us this spurt of inflation is temporary.

