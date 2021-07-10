Cancel
Marathon County, WI

Broadband Expansion Issues Topic of Roundtable Discussion with Senator Baldwin in Marathon County

By Liz Holbrook
wsau.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — With an infrastructure vote coming up next week, one congressional representative is hearing from local Wisconsinites. Congress returns from its Fourth of July recess next week and will get to work on discussing and trying to pass a Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework. Part of that infrastructure framework agreement includes $65 billion for broadband infrastructure, an issue that Marathon County has been working on for the past 15 years.

