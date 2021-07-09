Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

The Midwest Constitution: Ahead of its time

By Dan Manatt
carrollspaper.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the 4th of July and Juneteenth behind us, Americans should celebrate another momentous day in the history of American freedom:. Midwest Constitution Day, July 13. That was the day in 1787 when Congress enacted the Northwest Ordinance — the Midwest’s foundational document. It was also a radical document:. It...

www.carrollspaper.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Connecticut State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Constitution#Constitution Day#Midwest#Railroads#Juneteenth#Americans#Indians#Native American#Spanish#Mexican#Confederate#Iowa Legacy#The Carroll Times Herald#Jefferson Herald
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
News Break
Constitution
Related
carrollspaper.com

The Midwest slavery ban

This is part two of a series of columns on the Midwest Constitution. On July 13, 1787 — 234 years ago today — Congress did something extraordinary:. It banned slavery in the Midwest. The Midwest Slavery Ban is one of the most important laws in American history. But most Americans...
Hillsdale, MIsmithfieldtimes.com

Study U.S. Constitution

Here is a website for some summer fun. Test your knowledge about our free (as long as we can keep it free) country at http://epochtimesevents.com. The USA is the only country on the planet with our First and Second Amendment freedoms. It is healthy to understand that we have the Second Amendment to let any potential tyrannical government know we have a right to stop them.
Congress & CourtsSkagit Valley Herald

Letter: Skinning the Constitution

No matter how you skin a cat, it’s bound to be hard on the animal. Though I don’t believe Supreme Court conservatives torture cats, they do seem to enjoy skinning the Constitution, and their last two decisions of the 2020-21 court session were clear examples of how they do it.
pinalcentral.com

Constitution is the real winner

A July 6 letter accuses Managing Editor Donovan Kramer Jr. of playing fast and loose with the facts concerning the SCOTUS opinion upholding provisions of Arizona’s election laws. The writer alleges an attorney for the Arizona GOP “admitted” during the “hearing” that their intent is to win elections by decreasing...
Gettysburg Times

Constitution and the Hyde Amendment

The Civil Rights Act of 1964, enacted after Martin Luther King, Jr’s 1963 “I have a dream” speech at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, sex or national origin. Provisions of this civil rights act forbade discrimination on the basis of sex as well as race in hiring, promoting, and firing. The act prohibited discrimination in public accommodations and federally funded programs. It also strengthened the enforcement of voting rights and the desegregation of schools. It has stood the test of time.
PoliticsDaily Item

Local Republicans weaponizing Constitution

When Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf ran his veto pen across a Republican-authored rewrite of state election law last week that included new voter identification requirements and tighter deadlines for requesting mail-in ballots, Republicans in the General Assembly announced plans to undo the Democratic governor’s handiwork by taking the issue to the voters with a constitutional amendment.
Politicscapeandislands.org

To Rethink the Constitution

The Constitution, first drafted in 1787, stands as the supreme law of the land in the U.S. But Mary Anne Franks, a law professor at the University of Miami who grew up attending a fundamentalist church in Arkansas, says that often "we read it not as a text but as Scripture," much in the same way she was taught to read the Bible as a child. Franks, author of The Cult of the Constitution, argues that originalism (the judicial view that the Constitution should only be interpreted as its writers meant it to be when it became law) has been used to justify a historically broad interpretations of both the First and Second Amendments. Rather than claiming "transcendental access" to the founders' legal intentions, she proposes we honor the Constitution communally by extending its rights and values to all, including the most vulnerable members of our society. Innovation H¨ub airs each Monday on The Point.
chilkatvalleynews.com

PFD does not belong in the constitution

Alaskans have taken a collective leap over the embankment of common sense. We didn’t merely leave the Church of Wisdom, we turned to the false political god of the Church of the Permanent Fund Dividend to lead us to the promised land. Think about what Moses would do. Instead of...
Congress & Courtscitizensjournal.us

Do We Have A Constitution?

The Supreme Court needs to revisit their judgement on the word “privilege” and “immunity” and strike them from the Constitution. Because what they just did was throw the Constitution and all binding agreements between People Of The United States out the window and removed the purpose of the Constitution that was written to ensure equality and prevent a monarchy, or a Communist Regime.
AdvocacyWinchester Star

Letter to the editor: Time for BLM to put its money where its mouth is

Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation revealed its finances for the first time since its founding, noting that the group brought in $90 million in donations just last year. That is a lot of money to improve the lives of African Americans seeking justice for blacks killed by police officers.
Politicslancasterhistory.org

Lincoln: The Constitution & The Civil War

A travelling exhibit by The National Constitution Center. Lincoln: The Constitution and The Civil War explores Abraham Lincoln’s struggle to resolve the questions that divided Americans at its most perilous moment: Was the United States truly one nation, or was it a confederacy of separate, sovereign states? How could a country founded on the belief that “all men are created equal” tolerate slavery? In a national crisis, would civil liberties be secure? Lincoln’s decisions about these three intertwined wartime crises reinvented the Constitution and the promise of American life.
APG of Wisconsin

Constitution sometimes defends the indefensible

Two important developments in recent weeks caught the attention of those of us who defend the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Both involve free speech and who can and can’t limit what Americans say.
Congress & CourtsWashington Examiner

Protect the Supreme Court with a constitutional amendment

Constitutional amendments gave women the right to vote and limited presidents to two terms in office. Now we need a constitutional amendment to preserve the independence of the Supreme Court. At Austin College, where I am a rising senior and a prospective law student, I have had the opportunity to...
Washington Post

A major Supreme Court First Amendment decision could be at risk

Samantha Barbas is a professor of law at the University at Buffalo who has written a book on the history of New York Times v. Sullivan, to be published by the University of California Press. She received a Public Scholar Award from the National Endowment for the Humanities for the writing of this book.
@LockerRoom

“US Supreme Court hits a home run for civil rights”

That’s the title of a recent piece by Civil rights leader Benjamin F. Chavis, Jr. explaining why he is pleased with the US Supreme Court’s decision in Americans for Prosperity Foundation v. Bonta:. As a former executive director and CEO of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People...
Los Angeles Times

With Trump appointees, 9th Circuit suffers another year of reversals at Supreme Court

The Supreme Court’s favorite target again this year was the California-based U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, which saw 15 of its 16 rulings overturned on review. For decades, the high court’s conservatives have trained a skeptical eye on the historically liberal appeals court and regularly reversed its rulings, particularly on criminal law and the death penalty.
AOL Corp

Biden goes after Trump and the 'big lie' in speech on voting rights

In a fiery speech Tuesday in Philadelphia, President Biden took aim at former President Donald Trump and his unfounded claims that his loss in the 2020 election was due to widespread voter fraud. “You don’t call facts ‘fake’ and then try to bring down the American experiment because you’re unhappy....

Comments / 0

Community Policy