Local VFW post hoping to pass recently found dog tag on to MIA soldier's family

By Kate Hussey, Annette Weston, Jordan Honeycutt
news4sanantonio.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW BERN, Craven County — A local organization is returning the dog tag of a soldier declared missing after a World War II battle in the Philippines to his family, some of whom still live in New Bern. Bobby Edwards, Adjutant with the VFW Post 2514 in New Bern, said...

