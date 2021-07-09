Proposed Voluntary Annexation of 10.00 Acres (200 Hillvue Rd.)

The City of Georgetown is considering a voluntary annexation of property into the city limits. A Public Hearing will be held at the July 27, 2021 meeting at 6:00pm. City Council meetings are located at the City Council Chambers, 510 W. 9th Street. Due to operational constraints resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, this meeting may be held via a video conference. The final location of the meeting and instructions on how to join via the video conference or call in number meeting will be posted with the meeting agenda at agendas.georgetown.org the Friday prior to the meeting.