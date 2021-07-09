Ridiculous Rules About Forbidden Exotic Pets in Los Angeles Lofts, Condos and Apartments

In recent years landlords and Tenant Associations have opened their doors to the standard dog and cat crowd to Lofts and Condos in DTLA. In cities like Los Angeles, only home owners were likely to be allowed a dog or cat. The LALoftblog has created a list of buildings in the Arts district and downtown core that allow pets. Some readers might be interested in knowing how far they can push the envelop as far as pet species. We’ve seen some pretty raucous german shepherds, great danes, giant akitas and vicious pit bulls at Alta lofts. We’ve heard some giant doberman pincers receiving orders in german at Biscuit Company lofts in the Arts District.