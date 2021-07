Today InCore Bank, the Swiss B2B banking service provider, announced the launch of the first comprehensive crypto asset solution. The securitization solution named CRYSP was established in cooperation with GenTwo Digital, the leading provider of modern securitization platforms for digital assets. The solution allows all asset managers, whether they are from a bank or external, to build bankable products based on crypto currencies, and then offer them to their clients in the form of actively managed certificates (AMC) without having to deal with the entire set-up. A holistic white labeling offering.