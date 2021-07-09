Heat-Related Deaths in Washington Climb After Historic Heat Wave; None Reported in Lewis County
As a result of the extreme heat wave last week, the state Department of Health has identified a total of 78 likely heat-related deaths in Washington state. By comparison, in 2020 there were seven heat-related deaths in Washington state from mid-June to the end of August, according to Department of Heath data. From 2015 to 2020, there were a total of 39 heat-related deaths between May and September.www.chronline.com
