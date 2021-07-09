Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington State

Heat-Related Deaths in Washington Climb After Historic Heat Wave; None Reported in Lewis County

By The Chronicle staff
Chronicle
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs a result of the extreme heat wave last week, the state Department of Health has identified a total of 78 likely heat-related deaths in Washington state. By comparison, in 2020 there were seven heat-related deaths in Washington state from mid-June to the end of August, according to Department of Heath data. From 2015 to 2020, there were a total of 39 heat-related deaths between May and September.

www.chronline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lewis County, WA
Local
Washington Government
Lewis County, WA
Government
State
Oregon State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Wave#Forest Fires#Department Of Heath#Cowlitz
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Politics
News Break
Environment
Related
BusinessPosted by
ABC News

Regulator sues Amazon to force recall of hazardous products

Safety regulators are suing Amazon to force it to recall hazardous products sold on its site, including flammable children’s pajamas, faulty carbon monoxide detectors and hair dryers that don’t protect users from getting electrocuted. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which filed the complaint late Wednesday, said the online shopping...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon: Colombians arrested in Haiti leader's killing had US training

Some of the former Colombian servicemen who have been arrested in connection with the assassination of the Haitian president had received U.S. military training, the Pentagon confirmed Thursday. “A review of our training databases indicates that a small number of the Colombian individuals detained as part of this investigation had...

Comments / 0

Community Policy