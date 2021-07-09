Join the Mission Sustainability Commission for a Smart Recycling Workshop! This free event will share the dos and don’ts for curbside recycling. Reducing contamination in the recycling material stream is critical to making sure the materials can be turned into new products and avoiding the landfill. Join us at the Powell Community Center, at 7 p.m., Tuesday, July 20. Light refreshments will be served. This event will be in person. Masks are required when entering the PCC but are optional once you are in the meeting space.