Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

5 potential landing spots for Kris Bryant via trade

By Tim Kelly
Posted by 
Audacy
Audacy
 6 days ago

Where could former National League MVP Kris Bryant land in a trade? Tim Kelly of Audacy Sports looks at five potential landing spots for the Chicago Cubs star.

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

Audacy

Audacy

31K+
Followers
41K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kris Bryant
Person
Javier Báez
Person
Anthony Rizzo
Person
Ken Rosenthal
Person
Craig Kimbrel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Chicago Cubs#The Athletic#National League Mvp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
News Break
Gold
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Cubs: 3 trades with Oakland Athletics to blow it up

After an All Star break that was full of plenty of excitement for baseball fans, the Chicago Cubs come back to reality. Kris Bryant’s performance in the 2021 MLB All Star Game was somewhat forgettable and Craig Kimbrel pitched one-fifth of an inning. There wasn’t much to watch if you’re...
MLBPosted by
NBC Chicago

Cubs' Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant Return to Lineup Vs. Reds

Rizzo, Bryant return to starting lineup vs. Reds originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. After missing time in Milwaukee this week due to injury, Kris Bryant (side) and Anthony Rizzo (back) are back in the Cubs' starting lineup for Friday's series opener against the Reds. Bryant is batting fifth and...
Yardbarker

Mets reportedly have trade interest in Josh Donaldson, Kris Bryant

The New York Mets want to add some more punch to their lineup and are reportedly eyeing some big-name third basemen in order to do so. According to Andy Martino of SNY, the Mets have engaged in preliminary talks with the Minnesota Twins about a possible trade for third baseman Josh Donaldson. The Mets have also maintained interest in Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant since the offseason, but it’s not clear if the Cubs would still be open to trading him.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

What Joc Pederson trade means for Anthony Rizzo and Cubs core

The recent Cubs trade involving Joc Pederson could signal what’s to come for Anthony Rizzo and other core pieces of the roster. The first domino in the impending Cubs fire sale has fallen, and it likely won’t be the last. Chicago sent outfielder Joc Pederson to the Braves in exchange...
MLBPosted by
NBC Chicago

MLB All-Star Game: Cubs' Kris Bryant, Craig Kimbrel Earn Nods

Cubs’ Bryant, Kimbrel earn All-Star Game nods originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Kris Bryant and Craig Kimbrel’s bounce back seasons with the Cubs have earned them trips to the All-Star Game in Colorado this month. It’s Bryant’s fourth career selection in six chances and the eighth of Kimbrel’s decorated...
MLBchatsports.com

Kris Bryant Exits Cubs vs. Phillies with Hamstring Injury

Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant suffered an injury during Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Per MLB.com's Jordan Bastian, the Cubs announced Bryant was removed after experiencing hamstring tightness. Patrick Wisdom took over for Bryant at third base in the top of the fourth inning. The four-time All-Star was...
MLBCBS Sports

Cubs' Kris Bryant: Dealing with hamstring tightness

Bryant exited Wednesday's game against the Phillies with right hamstring tightness, Tim Stebbins of NBC Sports Chicago reports. Initial speculation was that Bryant's hand, which Didi Gregorius stepped on in the first inning, was injured, but it turns out his right hamstring is the issue. The Cubs figure to provide an update on his hamstring and status going forward following Wednesday's game.
MLBdodgerblue.com

Why Umpires Overturned Cubs’ Jason Heyward’s Home Run In Dodgers Game

Cody Bellinger provided the Los Angeles Dodgers with their first walk-off win this season, but his home run in the ninth inning was a mere inches from only tying the game. Already having hit a single and double, Jason Heyward lifted a fly ball down the left field line that carried just enough to clear the short fence and was ruled fair by third-base umpire DJ Reyburn.
MLBchatsports.com

Chicago Cubs Rumors: Kris Bryant trade speculation is heating up

(Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) Seven-and-a-half games. In the span of a week, the Chicago Cubs have plummeted from the top of the National League Central standings in dramatic fashion. As the team struggles to get any sort of momentum going, the first-place Milwaukee Brewers have won 10 straight for the first time in two decades.
MLBchatsports.com

Chicago Cubs: Do you extend, run out the clock on or trade Kris Bryant?

(Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images) Unfortunately, all good things must come to an end. Right? Kris Bryant, former National League Rookie of the Year and MVP has had his ups and downs since the 2016 campaign. Due to complications of a shoulder injury that has pestered him on and off in recent years, the Chicago Cubs star has yet to add to his MVP season which, without a doubt, was the best year of his still-young career.
bleachernation.com

They’re Back: Those Kris Bryant-New York Mets Rumors Are Going to Resurface This Month

Like a bad case of such-and-such, the Kris Bryant Mets rumors just keep coming back. Multiple times this offseason, when they’d popped up and receded and seemed dead, the connections – some speculative, some sourced – between the Cubs, the Mets, and Bryant would resurge. At one point, it was even a high alert situation that a trade might go down over a particular weekend.
CBS Sports

Cubs' Kris Bryant: Launches 16th homer

Bryant went 3-for-5 with a solo home run in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Reds. The 29-year-old took Tyler Mahle deep in the third inning for his 16th homer of the year, giving the Cubs a 2-0 lead, but it was the last gasp for the Chicago offense. Bryant has five hits in two games to begin July as he tries to put a rough June (.114/.205/.241 in 23 games) behind him.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Joc Pederson, Kris Bryant help Cubs wallop Cardinals

Joc Pederson and Kris Bryant hit three-run doubles to lift the Chicago Cubs past the visiting St. Louis Cardinals 10-5 Friday. Patrick Wisdom added a two-run home run for the Cubs, who won for just the second time in their last 14 games. Paul DeJong hit a two-run homer for...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Chicago Cubs: 3 potential (and 1 surprising) Craig Kimbrel trade partners

We are now only 2 1/2 weeks away from the trade deadline. You can bet Jed Hoyer’s phone will start to ring more and more. Who all is in the mix in terms of most value when it comes to the Chicago Cubs? It is no longer a secret that everybody is available – for the right price. However, there is one man who is at the top of everybody’s wish list: Craig Kimbrel.
MLBbleachernation.com

Lukewarm Stove: Kimbrel, Davies, and the Padres, Mets-Cubs Smoke, Gallo and Schwarber, More

With the All-Star events and the Draft behind us, it is finally, totally, officially trade season. Most deals are likely still developing and will take until the deadline, itself, but we are officially past the point where a trade can be deemed unlikely simply for being too early. Brett got into the full slate of Cubs and the trade possibilities earlier, but there are also rumors to dig into.
MLBBleed Cubbie Blue

Kris Bryant trade chatter, a trade proposal, and myth busting

The Cubs could trade Kris Bryant before the end of this month. About five or six entirely valid outlooks on this possibility exist. I'd imagine a few hinge on whether you have money spent on remaining Cubs games this year, but I appreciate any response, from "extend him" to "trade him" and any of the variations. However, as I geared for the 2021 Draft, one of the popular comments rang a little bit hollow. I'm here to bust a myth regarding trading Bryant, but I hold no animosity if "give him a lifetime contract" is your preferred option.
MLBcubbiescrib.com

4 moves that took the Chicago Cubs from champions to sellers

The Chicago Cubs are below .500 at the All-Star Break for the first time since 2014 when they were at the end of a full on tear down and rebuild. An 11-15 April found the Cubs at the bottom of the NL Central. A scorching hot 19-8 month of May provided a brief respite from the looming disaster of June, a month nearly all saw coming. Chicago somehow maintained a hold on first place all the way to June 23. It was a tenuous lead of one game, but they clung to the top spot in the division.

Comments / 0

Community Policy