5 potential landing spots for Kris Bryant via trade
Where could former National League MVP Kris Bryant land in a trade? Tim Kelly of Audacy Sports looks at five potential landing spots for the Chicago Cubs star.www.audacy.com
Where could former National League MVP Kris Bryant land in a trade? Tim Kelly of Audacy Sports looks at five potential landing spots for the Chicago Cubs star.www.audacy.com
All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.https://www.audacy.com/
Comments / 0