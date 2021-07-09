Cancel
New waterfront restaurant, live music coming to Lake Ray Roberts Marina

By Amber Gaudet Staff Writer agaudet@dentonrc.com
DFW Community News
 6 days ago
A new waterfront restaurant is coming to life at Lake Ray Roberts Marina after a decade of a private club occupying the dock’s only dining space. The lighthouse building at 1601 Marina Circle had been an Elks Lodge since 2009, but when the club vacated at the end of May, member Lindi Bowker took over the space. Bowker, with her business partner Alvin Sarten, began work on what will become Boat House 10 Bar & Grill, a casual eatery that will feature classic waterfront fare such as peel-and-eat shrimp, burgers and catfish, as well as breakfast on weekends.

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
