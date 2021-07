IDAHO — Along with the Twilight Criterium, more exciting competitions will happen in the Treasure Valley this weekend. For the first time ever, the Challenged Athletes Foundation of Idaho is hosting four Paralympics National Championship events July 9-11. “I think it is fantastic. For one it is great for our cycling community, and to come out here and showcase the area for the cyclists all throughout the country will be fantastic," Will Groulx, who will be competing in Para-Cycling Nationals said. "Cycling is just a very inclusive adaptive sport, so you will see all manners of bikes out this weekend."