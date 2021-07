Lace up your sneakers and inspire a group of girls to be strong, confident, and healthy! Girls on the Run, a youth development program for girls in grades 3 through 8 that creatively integrates running, is looking for volunteer Coaches age 16+ to work with small groups of girls twice a week for the period Sept. 13 through Nov. 21. Coaches are trained to facilitate an easy-to-follow curriculum over the course of 10 weeks. No running experience necessary but be prepared to be a positive role model for these young ladies! To apply as a fall 2021 Girls on the Run of NOVA coach, please visit raceplanner.com/volunteer/index/new-coach-fall-21 to fill out an online application. Please email clambacher@gotrnova.org for more information.