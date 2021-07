After a year-long hiatus, the Stoughton Clothing Center - out of Covenant Lutheran Church - is open again with expanded hours. The center, which provides free clothing for anyone who needs it, is now open from 5:30-7 p.m. on Thursdays and 9-11 a.m. on Saturdays at 1525 Van Buren St. It is also open by appointment. People can browse through seasonal clothing for women, men and children sizes infant through 3XL.