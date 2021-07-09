William “Bill” Wimmer, 82, of Darwin, passed away Monday, June 28, in Olive Branch, Mississippi, at his daughter’s home. Memorial service will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, July 17, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Darwin with interment in the church cemetery. The Rev. Brian Mandel officiating. Accompanist isMary Bolek. Cantor isPatrick Hansen. Readers areCarol Schumacher and Julie (Poogie) Nelson. Musical selections are “You Raise Me Up,” “How Great Thou Art,” “Holy, Holy, Holy,” “The Old Rugged Cross,” “I Can Only Imagine,” “Song of Farewell” and “Amazing Grace.” Honorary urn bearers areCrystal Pederson, Melissa Norberg, Tyson Wimmer, Sarah Wimmer, Megan Norberg, Melissa Green, Victor Norberg, Reed Wimmer, Dylan Gunderson. Urn bearer is Ryley Pollock. The family invites everyone to the luncheon at the church immediately following the committal service.