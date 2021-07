A bit of good news has come out of the ongoing search at the Champlain Towers South Condo in Miami. One of the cats who lived in the building was found alive and safe. Daniella Levine Cava, the mayor of Miami-Dade County, tweeted out the news, saying, “After 16 long and incredibly difficult days, I’m able to share a small piece of good news — Binx from Champlain Towers South has been found.