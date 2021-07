Aduhelm, Biogen's controversial recently approved drug for early Alzheimer's disease, is seen at Butler Hospital, one of the clinical research sites in Providence, Rhode Island, June 16, 2021. The rollout is delayed as many health insurers await coverage terms from Medicare. (Jessica Rinaldi, Reuters) — WASHINGTON — The rollout of Biogen's Alzheimer's drug is hitting new roadblocks as some large hospitals decide not to use it and many health insurers await coverage terms from Medicare, the U.S. health plan for people aged 65 and older, before setting their own policies.