Worcester, MA

Saint Vincent Hospital, striking nurses scheduled to meet in person for first time in 15 months for a 7-hour meeting in Worcester

As the Saint Vincent Hospital nurses strike approaches 125 days, the hiatus between in-person meetings with Tenet Healthcare goes back much further. On Friday, the two sides will meet in person for the first time in 15 months in hopes of inching toward an agreement to end the work stoppage that has now reached 124 days, the longest nurses strike nationally in more than a decade, the Massachusetts Nurses Association said.

