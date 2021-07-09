Project sealing bridge decks on various bridges on I-94 started last month
Work to result in short lane closures in St. Croix, Dunn, Eau Claire, Trempealeau and Jackson counties. To invest in Wisconsin’s transportation system, Gov. Tony Evers has signed a $173,419 contract for sealing decks and pier columns on various bridges on I-94 in St. Croix, Dunn, Eau Claire, Trempealeau and Jackson counties. Work is scheduled to begin Tuesday, June 29, at the southern limits of the project.www.baldwin-bulletin.com
Comments / 0