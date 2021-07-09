Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Project sealing bridge decks on various bridges on I-94 started last month

baldwin-bulletin.com
 6 days ago

Work to result in short lane closures in St. Croix, Dunn, Eau Claire, Trempealeau and Jackson counties. To invest in Wisconsin’s transportation system, Gov. Tony Evers has signed a $173,419 contract for sealing decks and pier columns on various bridges on I-94 in St. Croix, Dunn, Eau Claire, Trempealeau and Jackson counties. Work is scheduled to begin Tuesday, June 29, at the southern limits of the project.

www.baldwin-bulletin.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
Person
Tony Evers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 94#Decks#Water And Salt#Llc Of Plover
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Related
Pittsburg, KSMorning Sun

K-171 bridge repairs to start July 19

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Starting Monday, July 19, the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) will begin a project to repair two bridges on highway K-171 southeast of Pittsburg on the Cherokee County line. The bridges span the Kansas City Southern Railroad and Taylor Creek, and are located 3.2 miles and 3.7...
Louisiana StatePosted by
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana DOTD Invites Private Partners for I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge Replacement Project

Louisiana DOTD Invites Private Partners for I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge Replacement Project. Lake Charles, LA – Today, Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development Secretary Shawn D. Wilson, Ph.D., invited four private companies to submit proposals for delivering the I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge Replacement project in Calcasieu Parish. This project will extend from the I-10/I-210 west interchange to the Ryan Street exit ramp on the east side of the bridge and will reconstruct the Calcasieu River Bridge and the interstate mainline, and improve and reconfigure a segment of LA 378 (Sampson Street) from I-10 to Sulphur Avenue.
Trafficwhby.com

Mason Street Bridge should reopen by the end of the month

The D-O-T hopes to reopen the Mason Street Bridge by the end of the month. Engineers have determined that rusted bolts broke inside gear bearings in one of the four corners of the lift bridge July 6th–causing the gears to lock up with the spans in the up position. D-O-T Regional Maintenance Supervisor Scott Nelson says it’s an issue they don’t see very often. Ultrasound scans on the other three corners of the bridge found similar bolt rusting–so those will also have to be replaced before the bridge can return to operation. The expected cost of the repairs is half a million dollars.
Politicslakepowelllife.com

Construction Planned to Extend Boat Ramps on Lake

Construction Planned to Extend Boat Ramps on Lake Powell. Low Water Ramp Restrictions and Closures will Occur. In response to rapidly declining water levels in Lake Powell, the National Park Service at Glen Canyon National Recreation Area (NPS) is immediately initiating two projects to rehabilitate a legacy ramp in the Wahweap area and temporarily extend a launch ramp in the Bullfrog area. These projects will achieve the park’s objective to maintain visitor access to Lake Powell during low water conditions by providing at least one boat ramp in the south lake area and one in the north lake area.
Saint Louis, MOadvantagenews.com

McKinley Bridge closure starts tonight

If you’re traveling to and from St. Louis on the McKinley Bridge this weekend, you’ll have to find an alternate route. IDOT is closing the bridge – weather permitting - beginning this evening for deck sealing maintenance. Traffic will not be permitted on the bridge until the work is complete, which should be by Saturday evening.
Belmont, WAwcgazette.com

Belmont bridge gets new deck

BELMONT — A new Belmont bridge receives a 35-foot steel deck on July 12. It’s to be placed over a lower deck built by the county bridge crew. The $49,000 deck is to be topped in gravel and expected to be open to traffic the following week. The project replaces...
West Fargo, NDINFORUM

Lanes will be closed while state crews work on I-94 bridge

The North Dakota Department of Transportation contractors began a structure repair on Interstate 94's Exit 342, or the Raymond Interchange in West Fargo to replace the beam that was struck by an over-height load last year. Crews will be present along I-94 Raymond Interchange bridge to replace the east beam...
Perham, MNDL-Online

Update on bridge project near Perham

The removal of County State Aid Highway 8 bridge by Perham between Little Pine and Big Pine Lake began June 8. Below are the project updates over the last five weeks:. Completely removed the old bridge. Had over seven days of unforeseen extra work (two old concrete abutments needed to...
Politicsmartincountymessenger.com

City seal coat project starts this Sunday

STANTON - The City of Stanton Seal Coat Project is set to begin on July 18. The City of Stanton is asking citizens that live in the area to move all vehicles from the streets. Any vehicles not moved will be towed at owners expense. A map with the designated streets is published below.
Haywood County, NCSmoky Mountain News

After uproar, DOT relents on bridge replacement project

A controversial bridge replacement project that would have snarled Haywood County traffic for up to four years will likely get a redesign that results in a dramatically expedited timeline. “When the original plan came out for the construction, the detour length around 276/Russ Avenue was originally around three years,” said...
Manson, WAlakechelanmirror.com

Slide Ridge Retrofit Bridge project progressing

The bypass lane is up on South Lakeshore Road at Slide Ridge. The automated signals at both ends of the bypass lane are up and working as well. Please plan for 5-minute delays, or longer if traffic is heavier. Please have patience -- the bypass lane will be used throughout the whole project. The contractor started pulverizing the roadway last week and excavation has started for the construction of one of the new bridge’s piers. The $3.2 million Slide Ridge Retrofit Bridge project includes the installation of a new 108 foot bridge at Slide Ridge, which will allow debris coming off of the ridge to flow under the bridge, not over the roadway. The project will take about six months to complete, with girder installation planned for September and paving of the new bridge in late October. Also in the Manson and Chelan area: Chelan County Public work crews will be brooming recently chip-sealed roads this week. They also will be repairing potholes in the alleys in downtown Manson. And the crew will be cleaning catch basins on Manson Boulevard and ditching in the Manson area as time allows. Both require one-lane, flagger-controlled traffic controls in the work zones. Antoine Creek Road Culvert Replacement: Paving is anticipated this week. Motorists are reminded to lower their speeds on the short gravel portion. Courtesy Chelan County Public Works Facebook.
Madison, ILtheintelligencer.com

Critical bridge deck repairs force 55/64 lane closure

EAST ST. LOUIS — The Illinois Department of Transportation announced a right lane closure on I-55/64 WB in the collector distributor lanes between Missouri Avenue and the Route 3 exit, on Tuesday, weather permitting, between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. All entrance and exit ramps will remain open during construction.
Bluffton, INb969fm.com

Bridge deck cleanings starting Thursday on S.R. 124 near Bluffton

WELLS CO., Ind. (ADAMS) – The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced bridge maintenance operations on S.R. 124 near Bluffton. Crews will be cleaning the bridge decks over the Wabash River and over Halls Creek. Work is scheduled to start on or after July 15 and is expected to last...
Duchesne County, UTbasinnow.com

Duchesne County Recycles Demolished Materials on Bridge Project

The Starvation Bridge construction project is moving along and safety is top priority. UDOT reports that to prevent damage to the environmental surroundings and water below, all construction debris is being collected into containers and disposed of offsite. The team is making every effort to prevent any material from falling into the water below. The Publication ‘Construction Equipment Guide’ reported on the Starvation Bridge project, sharing that Duchesne County is recycling the demolished concrete for use as road base throughout the county. The Starvation Bridge project is expected to be finished this Fall. To keep up to date on the project, visit www.utot.gov/go/us40starvationbridge.
Catasauqua, PAtribuneledgernews.com

Race Street bridge will be closed for six months while it’s replaced; public can see plans now for the Whitehall Township, Catasauqua project

PennDOT is inviting the public to view plans for the replacement of the Race Street bridge over the Lehigh River in Whitehall Township and Catasauqua. The plans, which call for the bridge to be closed for six weeks in summer 2023, can be viewed until Aug. 13 at www.PennDOT.gov/District5. Click on Public Meetings under District Links, pick the Lehigh County box and then choose the Race Street Bridge over Lehigh River Project.

Comments / 0

Community Policy