Casper, WY

T.S. Tuck

Dadeville Record
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleT.S. Tuck, 78, of Casper, Wyoming, passed away on July 2, 2021. He was born to parents Fletcher and Mary Lucy (Ballard) Tuck on February 4, 1943, in Alexander City, Alabama. T.S. graduated from Laurel High School in 1961 and joined the United States Air Force in 1962. He was proud of his military service and enjoyed exploring the world, spending time in Newfoundland, Albuquerque, Greece, Germany, South Dakota, Hawaii, and Wyoming. While in Germany, he met and married Rosa Maria Kuhne. They had 2 daughters together.

