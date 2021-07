Do you have a passion for painting, a calling for water colors, or a drive for drawing? Then we want to see your work!. SLV Pride is excited to announce they are looking for LGBTQ+ artists and our SLV Pride ally artists whose talent can be found here in the San Luis Valley. As a kickoff to SLV Pride Month, we would like to hang your art in our art show for the month of August at Milagros, located at the corner of State and Main in Alamosa. There will be a special art reception on Saturday, Aug. 7, at the restaurant.