From the Publisher's Desk: What was that thing?

I’m being betrayed by my body. I turned 60 this year and I have noticed many changes in my mental and physical well-being. (Insert bald joke here.) I had a heart procedure done shortly before my birthday to correct an irregular heartbeat and I believe it was successful. Both sides of the family tree had issues with the ticker, and I am so glad I was able to get treatment and surgery. Advances in heart care are extending many lives, including mine and I am forever grateful.