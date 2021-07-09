Cancel
Celebrate role of local libraries

 9 days ago

Libraries frequently are underappreciated services. They shouldn’t be. The coronavirus pandemic was not the first time that public or community libraries have seen their doors close in the face of a crisis. It probably will not be the last — although you would think that, at some point, the powers that be would start learning a lesson or two about how vital these repositories of knowledge are. Maybe there is a book someone could check out on the subject.

