CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) - The Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) was notified of an active Amber Alert out of Colorado Wednesday around 11:04 p.m. The Amber Alert was issued after the Westminster Police Department reported a man had taken his one-year-old daughter and allegedly threatened to kill her and himself in a car crash. Law enforcement was told that the suspect vehicle involved in the incident was headed towards Wyoming via Interstate 25.