Kelso Elementary, Boring Middle schools prepare for students to return on Sept. 7With district capital and federal funds, the Oregon Trail School District plans to improve dining arrangements at two schools before students return this fall. At Kelso Elementary, the students have gone without an actual cafeteria for years, but right now facilities staff are working to transform the media center at the school into a lunch space. The media center will be relocated to what used to be the school's computer lab. At Boring Middle School, students have historically walked across the field to Naas Elementary for...