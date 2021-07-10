Laine Hardy Performs ‘Memorize You’ for ‘The Bachelorette’ [Watch]

After multiple guys voiced their concerns about someone Katie Thurston was falling for on ‘The Bachelorette,’ she made the difficult decision to send him home. Katie Thurston started falling for Hunter Montgomery on the July 5 episode of The Bachelorette, but back at the house, the other guys were growing weary of him. Those feelings intensified during the July 12 episode, and the truth came out during an intense group date. The date required the men to roast each other with help from two drag queens, and Hunter was the butt of the majority of jokes throughout the day.