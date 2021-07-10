CDC: No masks for vaccinated teachers, students in schools

(Undated) – Schools continue to look at options for the coming school year. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated guidance for schools last week and the IDPH has fully adopted those guidelines. IDPH Director, Dr. Ngozi Ezike, says the goal is to protect the health of students, teachers, and staff so that in-person learning can resume as safely as possible. She says that vaccinations continue to be key and it is strongly encouraged that those who are not vaccinated wear a mask. However, the updated school guidance now aligns with guidance for fully vaccinated people, which allows activities to resume for fully vaccinated people without wearing a mask except where required by federal, state, and local rules and regulations. To see the press release from the IDPH in its entirety, follow the link with this story at WTYEfm.com.