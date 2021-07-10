Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

CDC: No masks for vaccinated teachers, students in schools

By Associated Press
Statesboro Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK — Vaccinated teachers and students don't need to wear masks inside school buildings, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday in relaxing its COVID-19 guidelines. The changes come amid a national vaccination campaign in which children as young as 12 are eligible to get shots, as...

www.statesboroherald.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Iowa State
State
Arizona State
State
California State
State
Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Randi Weingarten
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Teachers Union#Philadelphia#Mental Health#School Districts#Cdc#Americans#John Hopkins University#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Education
News Break
Public Health
Related
Public HealthCentral Virginian

Students petition Virginia Tech to end COVID-19 vaccine mandate

(The Center Square) – Virginia Tech students delivered a petition with about 500 signatures that urges Virginia Tech to end a policy requiring students to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to take classes in the fall. The online petition, organized by the campus’s Young Americans for Liberty chapter, tells officials...
Public HealthPosted by
Salon

The WHO didn’t reverse its position on kids and COVID vaccines

This article originally appeared on Kaiser Health News. A social media post circulating on Facebook and Instagram claims that the World Health Organization recently flipped its policy recommendation about children receiving a covid-19 vaccine. "The WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION recently reversed its stance on children getting the Covid vaccine. Sorry to...
Public Healthwpde.com

DHEC encourages all eligible students to get COVID-19 vaccine ahead of 2021-22 school year

COLUMBIA, S.C (WPDE) — As some schools and colleges begin their 2021-2022 school year in the upcoming weeks, the South Carolina Dept. of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is encouraging students, 12 years and older, to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The two-dose Pfizer brand is the only vaccine that is authorized for ages 12 and older, so students are encouraged to get vaccinated as quickly as possible.
Public HealthWrcbtv.com

Hospitals: Almost all COVID-19 patients unvaccinated

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The Alabama Hospital Association said that 94% of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 did not get vaccinated against the virus as the group announced a new initiative to encourage more people to get the shots. The organization is joining with other healthcare groups for an initiative called...
Collegesindianapublicmedia.org

IU Announces Masks Optional On All Campuses For Vaccinated Individuals

Masks are now optional on all Indiana University campuses for anyone fully vaccinated, the university announced today. The university attributes the decision to lower COVID-19 rates and high vaccination rates among students, staff and faculty. According to IU’s COVID website for the week of June 20, the university completed more...
Public HealthElkhart Truth

CDC: Students should return to in-person classes

(The Center Square) – The Center for Disease Control updated federal COVID guidance Friday with several major changes as schools around the country grapple with policies for students' return in the fall. The CDC urged schools to allow students to return to in-person classes whether or not they are vaccinated...
Public HealthKTBS

Some states move to block COVID vaccine requirements in public schools

As the return to school approaches, some states, including Arkansas, are prohibiting public schools from requiring COVID-19 vaccinations or proof of vaccination for students ranging from pre-K to university. A CNN analysis has found that at least seven states -- Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Indiana, Montana, Oklahoma and Utah -- have...
HealthLJWORLD

Vaccine passports are prohibited at KU, but university leaders are creating a system to encourage students to show they are vaccinated

There won’t be any vaccine passports at the University of Kansas when it reopens this fall, but there will be a system some might think of as a vaccine fast pass. KU is encouraging students to voluntarily submit documentation showing they have been vaccinated against COVID-19, and some of those students will be able to use those vaccine documents to avoid having to wear masks.
Public Healthwtyefm.com

Schools Continue to Look at CDC and IDPH Guidelines

(Undated) – Schools continue to look at options for the coming school year. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated guidance for schools last week and the IDPH has fully adopted those guidelines. IDPH Director, Dr. Ngozi Ezike, says the goal is to protect the health of students, teachers, and staff so that in-person learning can resume as safely as possible. She says that vaccinations continue to be key and it is strongly encouraged that those who are not vaccinated wear a mask. However, the updated school guidance now aligns with guidance for fully vaccinated people, which allows activities to resume for fully vaccinated people without wearing a mask except where required by federal, state, and local rules and regulations. To see the press release from the IDPH in its entirety, follow the link with this story at WTYEfm.com.
Public HealthNewsweek

COVID Delta Variant is Skyrocketing in These Five States

Cases of the highly infectious Delta variant of COVID-19 have skyrocketed in five U.S. states, according to the latest released figures. On Tuesday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released data collected over a four week period ending on June 19 showing the prevalence of the Delta variant in 25 U.S. states.
Public Healthwfxl.com

DPH: Get students COVID-19 vaccines in time before classes start

The Georgia Department of Public Health is encouraging those 12 and older to get their COVID-19 vaccinations before returning to school in a few weeks. "Everyone 12 and older is now eligible to receive the vaccination," said District Health Director Dr. Charles Ruis. He added that, in addition to being good for the individual, their family, and the community, being fully vaccinated has many added benefits of which you should be aware.
Public Healthgulfcoastnewstoday.com

UAB’s School of Public Health sees record enrollment during pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has made unlikely celebrities of public health officers, epidemiologists and infectious diseases specialists. Millions of people now understand that public health practices save lives. And judging by the soaring numbers of applications at schools of public health nationwide, a significant number of those people have decided they want to learn how.

Comments / 0

Community Policy