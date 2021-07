Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays. The Old Testament says some funny things: “They will mourn like ostriches,” “Your teeth are like a flock of newly shorn ewe,” and “Sustain me with rice cakes.” This week I read in Micah 4:4 that each person will sit under his own fig tree with no one to frighten him. I laughed a little — because I don’t even have a fig tree and heaven knows there are some things that frighten me. I wondered how I am even supposed to relate to a passage like this. Then curiosity got the better of me.