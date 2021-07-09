Cancel
NBA

Seattle Storm to host “Storm Out Cancer Night” Presented by Swedish Cancer Institute

WNBA.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStorm Foundation will donate $20,000 to Swedish Cancer Institute’s Patient Assistance Fund and help promote early cancer screening and prevention. SEATTLE — The Seattle Storm will host “Storm Out Cancer Night” presented by Swedish Cancer Institute on July 11, at 3 p.m. PT, as the team faces the Phoenix Mercury at Angel Of The Winds Arena, in Everett, Wash., for its last game before the WNBA Olympic break. The Storm Foundation will donate $20,000 to the Swedish Cancer Institute’s Patient Assistance Fund to help in the fight against cancer while the health care provider promotes early screening around the arena.

storm.wnba.com

