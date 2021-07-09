Groton man sent to state prison for fatal hit-and-run
A Groton man has been sentenced to four to 12 years in prison for drunkenly hitting and killing a woman and then fleeing the scene. Tompkins County District Attorney Matthew Van Houten announced Friday that Jeffrey Skinner, 45, was sentenced Thursday by Judge Joseph R. Cassidy for his convictions on charges of vehicular manslaughter, driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a personal injury incident without reporting.auburnpub.com
