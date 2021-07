Mt. Juliet, Tenn. – Early this morning, a burglar broke into two businesses and made away with $100 in cash. Around 2:45 a.m. 7/9/2021, the burglar broke into Nail World at 2014 Providence Parkway, then hit Subway at 637 S. Mt. Juliet Road. Nothing was stolen from Nail World; however, $100 in cash was stolen from Subway. Both businesses are in close proximity to each other.