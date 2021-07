The Cubs could trade Kris Bryant before the end of this month. About five or six entirely valid outlooks on this possibility exist. I'd imagine a few hinge on whether you have money spent on remaining Cubs games this year, but I appreciate any response, from "extend him" to "trade him" and any of the variations. However, as I geared for the 2021 Draft, one of the popular comments rang a little bit hollow. I'm here to bust a myth regarding trading Bryant, but I hold no animosity if "give him a lifetime contract" is your preferred option.