Paul McCartney Reflects on Beatles in ‘McCartney 3, 2, 1′ Trailer

You know living legend Paul McCartney, former founding member of The Beatles and overall pop songwriting genius and icon. And you probably know or have heard of Rick Rubin, the famed extremely eclectic music producer behind classic albums by Tom Petty, Johnny Cash, LL Cool J, RUN-DMC, The Beastie Boys, Slayer, The Red Hot Chili Peppers, Jay-Z, and more. But do you listen to Rubin’s terrific deep-dive music podcast Broken Record, where you truly get to know the zen producer intimately and begin to understand why he is such an in-demand collaborator and artist? Rubin is gentle, soulful, seemingly a kind of quiet diving rod that leads his artists to genius hits and success and his pacific, easy-to-work-with vibe really comes across in his podcast conversations. Rubin coaxes good stories out of legendary musicians, just like he coaxes their best work out of them (recent episodes featuring Brian Eno, and Daniel Lanois, we can’t recommend enough).