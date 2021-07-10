Paul McCartney Reflects on Beatles in ‘McCartney 3, 2, 1′ Trailer
Paul McCartney delves into a handful of Beatles and solo classics with producer Rick Rubin in a new trailer for Hulu's six-part docuseries, McCartney 3, 2, 1. The two-and-a-half-minute trailer begins with McCartney and Rubin standing over a recording console and admiring Ringo Starr's famous drum fills on the Beatles' chart-topping Abbey Road single "Come Together." The two musical icons discuss a handful of other McCartney compositions and cowrites, including "All My Loving," "And I Love Her," "With a Little Help From My Friends" and "Maybe I'm Amazed."krforadio.com
