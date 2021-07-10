Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Paul McCartney Reflects on Beatles in ‘McCartney 3, 2, 1′ Trailer

By Bryan Rolli
Posted by 
AM 1390 KRFO
AM 1390 KRFO
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Paul McCartney delves into a handful of Beatles and solo classics with producer Rick Rubin in a new trailer for Hulu's six-part docuseries, McCartney 3, 2, 1. The two-and-a-half-minute trailer begins with McCartney and Rubin standing over a recording console and admiring Ringo Starr's famous drum fills on the Beatles' chart-topping Abbey Road single "Come Together." The two musical icons discuss a handful of other McCartney compositions and cowrites, including "All My Loving," "And I Love Her," "With a Little Help From My Friends" and "Maybe I'm Amazed."

krforadio.com

Comments / 0

AM 1390 KRFO

AM 1390 KRFO

Faribault, MN
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KRFO 1390 brings you your local news, sports and weather, as well as the classic hits you love. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://krforadio.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rick Rubin
Person
Paul Mccartney
Person
Ringo Starr
Person
Peter Jackson
Person
John Lennon
Person
Mccartney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hulu#Abc Entertainment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Disney
News Break
Celebrities
Related
wvli927.com

Flashback: John Lennon & Paul McCartney Meet

It was 64 years ago today (July 6th, 1957), in Liverpool, England, that the most successful and beloved songwriting team of all time — John Lennon and Paul McCartney — first met, kick starting the Beatles' career. McCartney was brought to the St. Peter's Church Garden Fete in the Liverpool suburb of Woolton by his and Lennon's mutual friend Ivan Vaughan, to watch Lennon's group the Quarrymen perform. Vaughan recalled to Lennon biographer Ray Coleman that he told McCartney: “You've got to come and meet this guy John Lennon. You'll get on well with him.” In recent years, McCartney has revealed that he had seen the older Lennon around Liverpool more than once and took notice of his hardened “Teddy Boy” dress and demeanor.
Musicstarsinsider.com

Songs John Lennon and/or Paul McCartney gave away to other artists

Released in 1964, 'A World Without Love' was a song written by Paul McCartney and attributed to Lennon-McCartney and recorded by the British duo Peter and Gordon. A folk-pop ballad that was praised by critics, 'FourFiveSeconds' also benefits from songwriting input by Rihanna herself. Lennon and McCartney's seemingly effortless songwriting...
San Francisco Chronicle

Review: ‘McCartney 3,2,1′ will be a revelation even to the Beatles’ biggest fans

Hulu’s “McCartney 3,2,1” is a great six-part interview series with music superstar Paul McCartney. Each part runs about a half hour, and each part contains information that you’ve never heard, even if you’ve watched every interview that McCartney has done in the last five decades. The key here is the...
MusicPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Paul McCartney turns 79: Here are 10 signature songs

They say it’s his birthday. Paul McCartney turned 79 on Thursday, and his musical career has been legendary. He captured our musical hearts with The Beatles, then carried on with Wings and a solo career. James Paul McCartney was born in Liverpool, England, on June 18, 1942. His songwriting career...
Celebritiesbestclassicbands.com

Paul McCartney 6-Part Documentary Series, ‘McCartney 3,2,1’: Details Emerge

Hulu has announced an original documentary series McCartney 3,2,1, a six-episode “music event” that features “intimate and revealing examinations of musical history from two living legends, Paul McCartney and producer Rick Rubin.” All six episodes will premiere on July 16, 2021, on Hulu. It comes from Endeavor Content. Some brief...
Music94.3 Jack FM

Paul McCartney gives props to Tenacious D’s new Beatles mashup benefiting Doctors Without Borders

Tenacious D is adding a bit more tenacity to The Beatles with a new charity single that has gotten a thumbs-up from Paul McCartney himself. The comedy duo has released “You Never Give Me Your Money”/”The End,” an acoustic mashup of two tracks from the Fab Four’s Abbey Road medley. Being a Tenacious D performance, the cover also includes some extra four-letter words that pop up amid Jack Black‘s signature riffing vocal style.
Celebritiesprimetimer.com

McCartney 3,2,1

Showing 1 - 3 of 3 articles tagged "McCartney 3,2,1" Watch Paul McCartney and Rick Rubin delve into The Beatles classics in the trailer for McCartney 3,2,1. The six-part Hulu docuseries premieres July 16. Posted Monday 5/17/21 at 1:32PM EDT. Paul McCartney docuseries chat with Rick Rubin lands on Hulu...
Entertainmenttheplaylist.net

‘McCartney 3,2,1’ Trailer: Paul McCartney & Rick Rubin Come Together For A New Hulu Music Doc Series

You know living legend Paul McCartney, former founding member of The Beatles and overall pop songwriting genius and icon. And you probably know or have heard of Rick Rubin, the famed extremely eclectic music producer behind classic albums by Tom Petty, Johnny Cash, LL Cool J, RUN-DMC, The Beastie Boys, Slayer, The Red Hot Chili Peppers, Jay-Z, and more. But do you listen to Rubin’s terrific deep-dive music podcast Broken Record, where you truly get to know the zen producer intimately and begin to understand why he is such an in-demand collaborator and artist? Rubin is gentle, soulful, seemingly a kind of quiet diving rod that leads his artists to genius hits and success and his pacific, easy-to-work-with vibe really comes across in his podcast conversations. Rubin coaxes good stories out of legendary musicians, just like he coaxes their best work out of them (recent episodes featuring Brian Eno, and Daniel Lanois, we can’t recommend enough).
Musicwvli927.com

Paul McCartney Spotlights ‘Traveling’ Songs For New Spotify Playlist

Paul McCartney has just uploaded a new 14-song “Sticking Out Of My Back Pocket” Spotify playlist on his official PaulMcCartney.com site. Every month McCartney posts a new tracklisting with a specific theme. This month's theme spotlights travel and showcases some of “Macca's” more destination-oriented tracks. A message to fans on...
MusicWhittier Daily News

How Paul McCartney and Rick Rubin teamed up to talk Beatles and solo music for Hulu series

The Beatles are likely the most documented, examined and celebrated musicians in books, film and TV of the last 60 years. This fall will bring Paul McCartney’s book “The Lyrics” and the Peter Jackson Disney+ docuseries “Get Back.” Still, when iconic producer Rick Rubin started talking to Paul McCartney, they found the impetus for a new project: “McCartney, 3, 2, 1,” a six-part docuseries on Hulu premiering July 16 in which Rubin and McCartney take apart some of the songwriter’s classics to look at the parts that made up the whole.
Musicwashingtonnewsday.com

Bono was driven to the MTV Music Awards in Liverpool by Paul McCartney.

Bono was driven to the MTV Music Awards in Liverpool by Paul McCartney. Girls Aloud’s The Promise was at the top of the charts in November 2008, P!nk had just released So What, and Alexandra Burke was on the verge of winning The X Factor. Following the election of Barack...
wcsx.com

Beatles Lyrics & Quotes Headed to Space on NASA’s Trojan Asteroids Mission

The Beatles are headed into space! Well, sort of. Per CNET, NASA will launch its first mission to Jupiter’s Trojan asteroids in October 2021 via the Lucy spacecraft. The spacecraft was named, in part, after the classic Beatles song “Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds.”. In addition to the naming...

Comments / 0

Community Policy