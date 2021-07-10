Bedford man who shot two during drunken argument over Ford vs. Chevy is sentenced

BEDFORD — A Bedford County man who shot two family members after an argument over the merits of Ford versus Chevrolet in 2019 was sentenced Friday to a year behind bars. Mark Edwin Turner faced two counts of malicious wounding, possessing a firearm as a nonviolent felon and using a firearm in a felony after wounding his then-fiancée — now wife — Tracy Bailey, and her son, Logan Bailey, with whom he argued heatedly over the automakers earlier that day during an Easter get-together.