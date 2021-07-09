Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Goochland, VA

364 Perrow Ln, Goochland, VA 23103

Richmond.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTUNNING, one of a kind WATERFRONT home with a coastal vibe! This custom home has walls of windows with sparkling views of the Lake from most rooms! Exceptional craftsmanship includes oak stairs hand milled from family homestead, Vermont stone fireplace and 10 ft ceilings. The elegant kitchen includes Wolf/Sub-zero appliances, original copper draft and a gorgeous marble island. The whitewashed brick backsplash and glass garage door to the screened porch makes an impressive statement! Open the garage door to enjoy an open air feel. On cooler nights, light a fire in the porch w/b fireplace. An interior barn door takes you to the Butler's pantry and storage pantry. This home features 3 En-Suites and huge organized closets! One B/R is currently used as a gym. The romantic primary bedroom allows you access to a separate deck that includes an outdoor shower and hot tub with dramatic views of the lake. The luxury features include a Sono sound system, Viqua well filtration system, Trex decking, Blue stone patio and walkway, white oak flooring, double crown molding, 5 panel doors, and recessed lighting throughout. Spectacular views, a waterfront firepit and so much privacy!

richmond.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Goochland, VA
Business
City
Goochland, VA
State
Vermont State
Local
Virginia Business
Goochland, VA
Real Estate
Local
Virginia Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recessed Lighting#Closets#Glass#Wolf Sub Zero#Trex#White Oak Flooring
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Haiti interim prime minister Joseph set to step down this week

PORT-AU-PRINCE, July 19 (Reuters) - Claude Joseph, who has nominally led Haiti as acting prime minister since the July 7 assassination of President Jovenel Moise, will hand power to a challenger backed by the international community possibly as soon as Tuesday, a Haitian official said. The announcement appears to end...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

US and allies accuse China of global hacking spree

WASHINGTON, July 19 (Reuters) - The United States and its allies accused China on Monday of a global cyberespionage campaign, mustering an unusually broad coalition of countries to publicly call out Beijing for hacking. The United States was joined by NATO, the European Union, Britain, Australia, Japan, New Zealand and...
Texas StatePosted by
NBC News

Two more Texas Democrats test positive for Covid-19

Two more Texas Democrats who fled to Washington in an attempt to block passage of Republican-sponsored voter restrictions have tested positive for Covid-19, the state House Democratic Caucus said Sunday. The number of positive cases in the state House delegation is now five. Three were reported Saturday. State Rep. Trey...
Public HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Canada to let vaccinated U.S. citizens into Canada on Aug. 9

TORONTO (AP) — Canada announced Monday it will begin letting fully vaccinated U.S. citizens into Canada on Aug. 9, and those from the rest of the world on Sept. 7. Canadian officials said the 14-day quarantine requirement will be waived as of Aug. 9 for eligible travelers who are currently residing in the United States and have received a full course of a COVID-19 vaccine approved for use in Canada.
TennisPosted by
The Hill

Alternate on US women's gymnastics team tests positive for COVID-19, Olympic officials confirm

An alternate on the U.S. women’s gymnastics team has tested positive for COVID-19, days before the Olympics are set to begin in Tokyo. “The health and safety of our athletes, coaches and staff is our top priority… We can confirm that an alternate on the women’s artistic gymnastics team tested positive for COVID-19,” the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee told USA Today Sports in a statement on Monday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy