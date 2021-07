Whether you've got a phone full of images you don't know what to do with, or you're excited to get out and take fresh ones, doing some creative photo editing can be a great way to get more out of your photography. And it doesn't even matter if you've got the new iPhone 12 Pro Max, the Galaxy S21 Ultra or an older, cheaper phone; the iPhone App Store and Google Play Store on Android are full of powerful apps that can give your existing shots a whole new look, all from the comfort of your favorite squashy armchair.