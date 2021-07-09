Cancel
Ohio pizzeria owner gives entire day of profits to employees to show his appreciation

13newsnow.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFINDLAY, Ohio — You've probably heard of businesses holding a customer appreciation day. But how about an employee appreciation day?. After the tough year food businesses have weathered during the COVID-19 pandemic, the owner of Heavenly Pizza in Findlay wanted to show his workers his gratitude. Josh Elchert gave the entire day of sales on Monday back to his employees.

www.13newsnow.com

