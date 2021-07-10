Cancel
Alamo, TX

Commentary: Forgetting - and remembering - the Alamo

By Paul Stekler
expressnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe same week Gov. Greg Abbott signed bills establishing an 1836 Project advisory committee “to promote patriotic education” and bar public school teachers from linking racism or slavery to the founding “authentic principles” of the United States, a new book, “Forget the Alamo: The Rise and Fall of an American Myth,” a take-no-prisoners attack on what the authors called the 1836’s battle’s “Heroic Anglo Narrative,” became available for sale.

