A 21-year-old man was shot and killed in the driver’s seat of his car in Hawthorne Thursday, July 8, and police were searching for the shooter, authorities said. Hawthorne police were called to an apartment complex in the 14100 block of Chadron Avenue about 4:10 p.m. and found the man slumped over behind the wheel of a car in a rear carport, Lt. Ti Goetz said.