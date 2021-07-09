Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oklahoma State

(Published in The Norman Trans...

Norman Transcript
 11 days ago

Ted R. Delaware filed a Final Account & Petition for Distribution seeking to distribute the property of this Estate (proceeds from the sale of real property after expenses) to the heirs at law entitled thereto. Be it noticed that said Final Account & Petition for Distribution is set for hearing at 9:00 o’clock A.M. on the 29th day of July 2021 in the Courtroom of the Honorable Bethany Stanley, or the assigned judge, in the Cleveland County Courthouse in the City of Norman, Oklahoma. Said Notice shall be given by publication and by mailing a copy of the Notice to all of the heirs at law in the manner provided by law. All interested parties may attend or make inquiry.

marketplace.normantranscript.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bethany, OK
Norman, OK
Government
Local
Oklahoma Government
State
Delaware State
City
Cleveland, OK
City
Delaware, OK
State
Oklahoma State
City
Norman, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Heirs#Real Property#Notice Of Hearing#Estate#Dewberry Law Firm#Pllc 2425 Wilcox Drive#Postedjuly#The Norman Transcript
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Jim Jordan among McCarthy picks for Jan. 6 panel

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Monday is expected to pick five Republicans to serve on the special House committee created to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. The top Republican on the bipartisan panel will be Rep. Jim Banks (Ind.), a rising star who is serving...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Microsoft Exchange hack caused by China, US and allies say

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration and Western allies formally blamed China on Monday for a massive hack of Microsoft Exchange email server software and accused Beijing of working with criminal hackers in ransomware attacks and other cyber operations. The announcements, though not accompanied by sanctions against the Chinese government,...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Canada to open border for vaccinated Americans starting Aug. 9

Fully vaccinated Americans and permanent residents will be allowed to enter Canada for non-essential travel beginning Aug. 9, Canadian government ministers announced Monday. The announcement marked the first step toward opening the country's border for all international tourists. Non-essential travel to Canada has been banned since March 2020, and Canada's...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Capitol rioter sentenced to 8 months in prison

A Capitol rioter was sentenced to 8 months in prison on Monday, the first felony sentence imposed on a participant in the attack on Jan. 6. Paul Allard Hodgkins had pleaded guilty to one count of obstruction of an official proceeding, which carries a maximum possible sentence of 20 years in prison.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

New Haiti leader with international backing to take charge

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A new prime minister supported by key international diplomats will take charge of Haiti, an official said Monday — a move that appeared aimed at averting a leadership struggle following the assassination of President Jovenal Moïse. Ariel Henry, who was designated prime minister by Moïse before...
Books & LiteratureNBC News

Prince Harry to publish a 'wholly truthful' memoir about 'the man I've become'

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, has inked a deal to publish a memoir detailing his upbringing, Penguin Random House announced Monday. The publisher described the memoir in a statement as "the definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him." Proceeds from the book, which is scheduled for release late next year, will go to charity.
Texas StatePosted by
CBS News

Five Texas state Democrats have tested positive for COVID-19

Washington — Five members of the Texas House Democratic Caucus who are temporarily living in Washington, D.C., have now tested positive for COVID-19, a person familiar with the situation told CBS News. A statement late Sunday from state Representative Trey Martinez Fischer of San Antonio, who was one of the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy