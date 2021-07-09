(Published in The Norman Trans...

Ted R. Delaware filed a Final Account & Petition for Distribution seeking to distribute the property of this Estate (proceeds from the sale of real property after expenses) to the heirs at law entitled thereto. Be it noticed that said Final Account & Petition for Distribution is set for hearing at 9:00 o’clock A.M. on the 29th day of July 2021 in the Courtroom of the Honorable Bethany Stanley, or the assigned judge, in the Cleveland County Courthouse in the City of Norman, Oklahoma. Said Notice shall be given by publication and by mailing a copy of the Notice to all of the heirs at law in the manner provided by law. All interested parties may attend or make inquiry.