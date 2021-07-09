Cancel
Gypsy Moth Aerial Spraying Update

Ladysmith News
 9 days ago

What: Aerial spraying of mating disruptor to treat for gypsy moth. When: Monday, July 12, 2021 weather permitting. Spraying can start as early as sunrise and continue until the day’s plan is complete and as weather conditions allow. Aerial spraying requires calm winds, high humidity, and no precipitation. The yellow planes are loud and will fly low, just above the tree canopy. Pets or livestock may be frightened by the noise of the low-flying planes, so keep them indoors or monitor them.

