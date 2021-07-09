Martha Thompson Sitterson
Martha Thompson Sitterson, age 74, of Dolphin, Virginia, passed away Wednesday, July 7, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward Archer and Willena Whitfield Thompson. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Ashby L. Sitterson; a son, John Edward Sitterson and wife, Jo Anne; a daughter, Pamela S. Townsend and husband, Alan; grandchildren, Grant, Ryan, Hope, Ashley, and Anthony; a great-grandson, Ben Jr.; and a sister, Janice Thompson Brinson and husband, Ferrell.www.brunswicktimes-gazette.com
