Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dolphin, VA

Martha Thompson Sitterson

Brunswicktimes Gazette
 9 days ago

Martha Thompson Sitterson, age 74, of Dolphin, Virginia, passed away Wednesday, July 7, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward Archer and Willena Whitfield Thompson. She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Ashby L. Sitterson; a son, John Edward Sitterson and wife, Jo Anne; a daughter, Pamela S. Townsend and husband, Alan; grandchildren, Grant, Ryan, Hope, Ashley, and Anthony; a great-grandson, Ben Jr.; and a sister, Janice Thompson Brinson and husband, Ferrell.

www.brunswicktimes-gazette.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Obituaries
City
Dolphin, VA
City
Glen Allen, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
Person
Ashley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diamonds#Park Place Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
TennisNBC News

Teen tennis star Coco Gauff tests positive for Covid, will sit out Tokyo Olympics

Tennis player Coco Gauff has tested positive for Covid-19 and will not compete in the Tokyo Olympics, where she had been expected to lead Team USA. Gauff, 17, announced the news Sunday on social media, where she wished the rest of the team luck on the international stage. It would have been Gauff's first Olympic appearance after notable appearances in Grand Slam tournaments over the past few years.
Public HealthABC News

1st COVID-19 case confirmed in Tokyo Olympic Village

The first COVID-19 case inside the Olympic Village was confirmed, officials said Saturday, as the Tokyo 2020 Olympics are set to kick off in less than a week. The case was reported after a screening test conducted Friday, according to Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto. The person is not an...

Comments / 0

Community Policy