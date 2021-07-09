Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Abel Garcia: Mooney continues hot streak

By Abel Garcia
Victoria Advocate
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleT.J. Mooney has dominated the local league scores by posting the only 700 plus sets the last two weeks. In week three of Rolling Thunder competition, he rolled the weekly high total with individual games of 267, 188, and 254 for a 709 set. In last week’s scoring , he...

www.victoriaadvocate.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Matthews
Person
Anthony Simonsen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rolling Thunder#Bowling#Funtappers#July10 11#Covid#The Pba Tour#Texan#Pba Strike Derby#Pabst Blue Ribbon#R#T Crowe 248 673 599#Funtappers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
Related
Longview, WAKCBY

Portlander's Jeopardy winning streak continues

A Portlander first featured last week on Jeopardy has continued her winning streak for another night!. Courtney Shah, a history instructor at Lower Columbia College in Longview, Washington, is now a sixth-time champion. It was a close game on Monday heading into the final round, but once again, Shah aced...
Lakeland, FLThe Ledger

Gartrell on a hot streak

Lakeland’s Amanda Gartrell is making it look easy. For the third time in her past four tournaments on the National Women’s Golf Association Tour, the former Florida Southern All-American has taken home the hardware, most recently at Bella Collina Country Club just outside Orlando. After an opening round 1-under-par 71...
Baseballlaurenscountysports.com

Greenwood Legion streak continues

GREENWOOD – In Post 20’s 14-4 victory over Greenville on Thursday night, all three former Laurens Raiders – Zach Faulkner, Aidan Pridgen and Zak Rice – were 1-for-3. All three ripped doubles. Faulkner and Pridgen each scored 2 runs. Rice drove 1 in. Graham Peeler, however, wielded the big lumber....
Fort Wayne, INFort Wayne Journal Gazette

TinCaps' losing streak continues as comeback falls short

The TinCaps almost did it. Trailing by seven runs after 2 1/2 innings and trailing by three entering the ninth inning, Fort Wayne missed completing a wild comeback by the slimmest of margins against visiting Lake County tonight. With two outs in the ninth, the tying run on second and the winning run on first, Fort Wayne slugger Seamus Curran jumped on a fastball and crushed it down the right-field line. If he'd been a split-second later, the ball would have been in the corner and the TinCaps would likely have won, but instead it hooked foul by a few feet and Curran eventually struck out swinging on a slider down and in to end a seventh consecutive Fort Wayne loss, this time by a 7-6 score. The TinCaps' longest losing streak of the season continued for another night and they are now a season-high nine games below .500.
Bowling Green, KYwnky.com

Hot Rods snap losing streak, outlast Braves 2-1 in 11 innings

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Connor Hollis’ 11th inning sacrifice fly proved to be the difference in the Bowling Green Hot Rods (35-19) 2-1 win in extras over the Rome Braves (30-24) at State Mutual Field in Rome, Georgia on Wednesday. The two teams will play a doubleheader on Thursday evening with a 4:00 PM CT first pitch for game-one.
Winder, GAaccesswdun.com

Criswell wins in Modified Street thriller at Winder-Barrow

In one of the most spirited battles seen at Georgia’s Winder-Barrow Speedway this season, Aaron Criswell edged out John Anderson by inches to score the Modified Street feature victory at the ¼-mile clay raceway on Saturday night. Criswell jumped to the early lead, with Anderson moving quickly to second. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy