Abel Garcia: Mooney continues hot streak

The TinCaps almost did it. Trailing by seven runs after 2 1/2 innings and trailing by three entering the ninth inning, Fort Wayne missed completing a wild comeback by the slimmest of margins against visiting Lake County tonight. With two outs in the ninth, the tying run on second and the winning run on first, Fort Wayne slugger Seamus Curran jumped on a fastball and crushed it down the right-field line. If he'd been a split-second later, the ball would have been in the corner and the TinCaps would likely have won, but instead it hooked foul by a few feet and Curran eventually struck out swinging on a slider down and in to end a seventh consecutive Fort Wayne loss, this time by a 7-6 score. The TinCaps' longest losing streak of the season continued for another night and they are now a season-high nine games below .500.