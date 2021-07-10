Another Hot Dry Weekend...

Clear skies and a mild night heading into the weekend temperatures dropping into the low to mid 60’s overnight. Saturday will be sunny and HOT in the region with temperatures ranging from 99 degrees to 105 degrees. Winds pick up Saturday night in the Yakima Valley 10-15 mph and gusts 20 mph low temperatures drop once again to the mid 60’s so at least a bit of a cool down overnight. Sunday temperatures will remain at or just under 100 degrees. Hot dry weather will continue next week.