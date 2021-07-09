Make It Work: When Is the Right Time to Become a Manager?

What you’ve heard about asking for a raise is all wrong. But the timing has never been better for you to ask for what you deserve. The Great Resignation has put employers in a difficult position: employees have more power than ever before, as the labor force seems to be shrinking (according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics). The Wall Street Journal says that more US workers are quitting their jobs, creating retention challenges all over the place. Post-pandemic employees are evaluating their work/life balance (maybe you are one of them) and change is in the air. But instead of walking out the door, maybe it’s time to climb the career ladder. Before you go out on your own, or turn in your resignation, consider how you might improve your current situation. If a promotion or salary increase is in your near future, make sure you avoid these five mistakes when asking for a raise.